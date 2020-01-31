Editorial: Call witnesses

It's a staple of American politics for politicians to run against an out-of-touch Washington, D.C., pledging to bring "good old (insert state name here) common sense" to the capital.
So what to make of a Senate that's on the cusp of refusing to hear witnesses in the biggest trial this country has had in years?
Most of us living in the real world — the one not immersed in 24/7 political combat, where principles shift with the needs of political parties — can't fathom a trial that doesn't include hearing from people with relevant testimony.
When prosecutors take a case to court, they call witnesses, who are examined and cross-examined. That's the way trials work.
Former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton has firsthand knowledge of President Trump's actions on Ukraine. Furthermore, he's written a book in which he reportedly has said the president tied aid to Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens.
True? False?
It seems to us those sitting in judgment, members of the U.S. Senate, would want to get those answers.
Otherwise, what is a trial for?
For weeks, Democrats have pushed for Bolton to be called.
At the same time, they have resisted Republican demands that Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, testify.
Democrats say Biden's testimony is irrelevant.
Our view is if Bolton testifies, then Republicans ought to be able to call Biden, too. Let the senators decide the relevance of what he has to say.
News reports say several Republicans are worried this trial will drag out if Bolton is called; Democrats are said to be worried about the same thing if Biden has to testify.
The idea of the impeachment trial dragging out is probably wearying to most Americans, too. But the truth is worth pursuing. Impeachment is a rare but consequential process, and it should not be short-circuited for convenience or political concerns.
Members of the U.S. Senate will go on saying they'll take common sense to Washington; after all, that is the reason they give for traveling their states, for traipsing through county after county, to keep in touch and gain an understanding of what their constituents want.
If they've learned anything, they'll call witnesses and conduct this trial the right way.