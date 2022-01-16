Editorial: A reasonable approach

Approved as part of the American Rescue Plan act last year, the tax credit expired in December; it is vital that, in some form, it be extended. Some estimates say the credit will cut in half child poverty. Already, we've seen significant reductions. And while the tax credit may not poll as well as some other items on the Democrats' agenda, the idea that so many Americans, especially children, could be lifted out of poverty with a single piece of legislation is remarkable. It is a transformational achievement, and we believe it is something voters will eventually reward.

We know that getting an extension on the credit will be difficult. (Again, Joe Manchin has some problems with it). Still, we believe there is the potential to get his support, and even some bipartisan cooperation.

Bustos also told us that universal pre-K is a top goal, as is greater help for child care.

We have heard enthusiasm in both parties for these goals, and we believe there must be a way to form consensus on these goals. As Bustos told us, "you've got to be able to bend when you've got such a slim majority."

As always, the details matter, but these are good starting points.