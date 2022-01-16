Editorial: A reasonable approach

Between Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the most ambitious parts of President Joe Biden's agenda have been stymied in the U.S. Senate.
A couple weeks ago, Manchin made it clear the Build Back Better bill was dead, and last week, Sinema made it equally clear she wouldn't budge on the filibuster, either. This, just as the president has begun a push to change the rules to get voting rights legislation passed.
We think there is a lot to like in the president's agenda, and we were enthusiastic about the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure law that got passed — the proceeds of which are just beginning to make their way to the states. We also think there are worthy items in the voting rights bills. But after months of reasoning, cajoling and arm-twisting, it's time the administration and congressional Democrats find something on their agenda that can pass both houses of Congress.
They would do well to look to Rep. Cheri Bustos for a good road map.
Bustos, a Moline Democrat, is in her final year in Congress. And in a floor speech last week and an hourlong conversation with us days before, she laid out a commonsense, if modest, agenda that Democrats would do well to start work on.
At the top of her list: Extending the federal child tax credit that has lifted millions of American out of poverty, including 46,000 children in the 17th congressional district, which includes the Quad-Cities.
Approved as part of the American Rescue Plan act last year, the tax credit expired in December; it is vital that, in some form, it be extended. Some estimates say the credit will cut in half child poverty. Already, we've seen significant reductions. And while the tax credit may not poll as well as some other items on the Democrats' agenda, the idea that so many Americans, especially children, could be lifted out of poverty with a single piece of legislation is remarkable. It is a transformational achievement, and we believe it is something voters will eventually reward.
We know that getting an extension on the credit will be difficult. (Again, Joe Manchin has some problems with it). Still, we believe there is the potential to get his support, and even some bipartisan cooperation.
Bustos also told us that universal pre-K is a top goal, as is greater help for child care.
We have heard enthusiasm in both parties for these goals, and we believe there must be a way to form consensus on these goals. As Bustos told us, "you've got to be able to bend when you've got such a slim majority."
As always, the details matter, but these are good starting points.
We're not surprised these would be Bustos's priorities. Even though we haven't always agreed with her, for the most part she works to advance an agenda whose benefits can be felt in the household budgets and the lives of everyday Americans.
This isn't to say the president should abandon the most ambitious parts of his agenda, especially on climate change. But he does need some victories before the midterms, and these are areas where, politically and substantively, there would be benefits.
Bustos was right when she told us the big "Build Back Better" legislation just won't pass as is. No matter how much Democrats want it.
So what now? Learn to bend. If not, the odds of being broken in the midterm election just get greater.
We hope Bustos is successful in convincing her colleagues the value of pursuing her agenda.
We also wish her successes on other issues in her final year in Congress. One of those that came up in our conversation with her: extending passenger rail from Chicago to Moline.
That's a project that must be resolved in Springfield, but we know Bustos has been active for years pushing for progress on this long-stalled initiative. At one point, when it appeared it might be dead, her pressure played a role in reviving it.
Maybe it's time for that kind of pressure again. She's indicated she's willing to apply more pressure. We urge her to do so.
We don't have much visibility into negotiations over this project, but from what Bustos told us, it sounds like talks with the Iowa Interstate Railroad and the state have at times been difficult.
Still, she said she is confident there will be progress this year.
Might there be construction, we asked?
Her reply: She doesn't know, but "my guess is yes."
We hope she's right, but we've been disappointed far too often before.
Later this year, we'll have more to say about Bustos' tenure in Congress, but as she enters her final year in office, we wish her much success in Washington, D.C., and in Springfield.