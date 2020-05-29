Editorial: A fiscal basket case

That said, I’ve never had an employer that was OK with employees drinking on the job. Have you?

And there is the rub. These lawmakers are our employees.

There is a pervasive sense of entitlement among many legislators that says the rules just don’t apply to them.

It can manifest itself in small ways, like carrying a case of beer into the statehouse past the building’s security, or in big ways such as approving a budget that is billions of dollars out of whack.

Just as there is a state law prohibiting booze in the statehouse, there is a provision in the state constitution requiring a balanced budget. Admittedly, it is vaguely written and lacks any enforcement provision.

But the rule is still there. And widely ignored.

The budget introduced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and approved by the legislature this past week is held together by chewing gum and baling wire.

For example, it’s called "balanced" even though it relies on borrowing $5 billion from the Federal Reserve and plans on spending $1.1 billion from a tax hike that hasn’t even gone before the voters yet.