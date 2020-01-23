East Moline student resource officer charged with sex assault, possession of child pornography

A former student resource officer at United Township High School was charged Thursday with sexual assault and possessing child pornography.

Former East Moline Officer Kirk DeGreve was formally charged in Rock Island County with two counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 3 felony possession of child pornography.

According to a new release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, in August 2019 the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of a complaint involving a Student Resource Officer at United Township High School.

The East Moline Police Department requested the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation of DeGreve for possible criminal conduct.

Villarreal said she reviewed the Illinois State Police's initial investigation and requested prosecution assistance from the Carroll County State’s Attorney to further handle this matter.

In the release, Villarreal said she took those steps " ... as to avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias."

The case remains under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

