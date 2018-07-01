MOLINE — The Milan Legion baseball team had two chances to get one win and the championship of the 2018 Leo Brunner Invitational.
In both of its Sunday games against Holmgren Field, Post 569 went up against teams seeking their first wins of the weekend. Both times, Milan found the win it needed for the title eluding its grasp.
After an eight-run outburst in the fifth and sixth innings lifted tournament host Moline to a 13-6 victory over Milan early in the afternoon, Post 569 went up against an East Moline club playing back-to-back games. Milan spotted East Moline seven runs in the first two innings en route to a 9-5 loss.
“It’s discouraging to see a team that was as prepared, focused and energized as we were over the last two days, come out and lay an egg like we did in two games,” Milan manager Nick Basala said of his 11-5 club, which edged Macomb for second place.
“We’d better learn something from this, because if we play like this the rest of the year, we’re going to go home quickly” come postseason time.
Against an EM Post 227 club that was coming off a 12-2, five-inning setback to Rock Island, Milan grabbed an early lead on a two-out RBI single by Michael Hinerichsen in the top of the first. However, EM put up three runs in the home half, the key blow a Zach Markin’s two-run single.
An inning later, East Moline (6-7) used back-to-back RBI singles by Noah Hoepfner and Richie Rice and a Markin sacrifice fly to widen its lead to 7-1 and end the day of Milan starting pitcher Cade Quick after just two innings.
By contrast, Post 227 starter Dalton Kottmer gave his club five solid innings, allowing one earned run on five hits before giving way to Cole Stevens, who worked the final two frames.
“Dalton gave us a solid start,” said East Moline manager Mike Meyers. “It was good for him to go out and get the ball rolling for us. Our first game obviously didn’t go our way, but the guys answered the bell” against Milan.
Moline 13, Milan 6: In its Sunday opener, Milan found itself down 5-0 after two innings, but battled back with a four-run third capped by Drake Watznauer’s two-run single before tying the game in the top of the fourth on a Jaden Dellitt RBI knock.
However, Moline quickly answered with four runs in its half of the fourth, with Dan Anderson’s bases-loaded triple the key blow. Both Anderson and Eric Maffie tallied three hits and four RBIs to lead Post 246 (10-10-2).
“We just had to get a win,” said Anderson. “It was an exciting day to hit with the wind blowing out, and we knew Milan was the team to beat, so we had to get as many runs as we could.”
RI 12, East Moline 2: A six-run fourth enabled Post 200 (11-10) to break open its game and snap a six-game losing skid. Chris McFarland, Andrew Barrett, Bryce Trask and Sean Coleman each drove in two runs for Rock Island.
