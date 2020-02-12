Doolittle, Manek lead Oklahoma past Iowa St. 90-61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61 on Wednesday night.

Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.

Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.

Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break. Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half.

The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.