× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

May 13, 1938-August 9, 2020

MOLINE -- Donnie L. Wyldes, Sr., 82, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St, A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials can be made to his family.

Donnie was born May 13, 1938, in Numa, Iowa, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Parker and Rosa Wyldes. Donnie has 2 brothers and one sister.

Donnie married Vivian Amburn in 1963. They had 4 children, Marcia Chapman, Travis Wyldes, Kimberly Stickell and Sonya Trudgeon.

Donnie has 3 children from a previous marriage, Donnie Jr., Fort Madison, Iowa, Kenneth, Mesa, Ariz., and Karen, New Liberty, Iowa.

Donnie worked at Oscar Mayer, Davenport, retiring after 33 ½ years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, working around the yard, feeding the birds and deer in the backyard and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.