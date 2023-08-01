Jan. 16, 1933—July 30, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Donna M. Munson, 90, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her daughter's home in Lyndon. cremation has been accorded and a graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, august 5th, at Rosedale cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the henry county humane society in Geneseo. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & cremation services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donna Mae Raifsnider was born January 16, 1933 in Kewanee, the daughter of harry and Helen Atkinson Raifsnider. she attended Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge high school in 1951. her marriage to Marlin Munson took place on April 8, 1954 in Cambridge. he passed away on May 12, 2020.

she worked for the henry service company in her early years. Donna was then employed as the henry county Deputy circuit clerk for many years until retirement. she and Marlin were charter members of Valley View club, Cambridge, and members of the Midwest corvette club.

Those surviving include daughters: Amy Vermost, Kewanee, and Nancy Munson, lyndon and her special friend, Jim kofron, Downers grove, Il; grandsons: Ryan Vermost and Jared Vermost; granddaughters: Christin Munson, and grace Hosey; four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; sister, IDA Meyer, kewanee; sister-in-law, Elberta Raifsnider, Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews. her husband, her parents, a son, Darin Munson, and two brothers: harry Jr. and Ellsworth Raifsnider, preceded her in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.