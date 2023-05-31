Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

August 17, 1934-May 27, 2023

JOY-Donna lee Matthews Tharp, 88, of Joy, illinois, passed away at her home Saturday, May 27, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Keithsburg First Christian church. The funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. interment will be at the Greenmound cemetery in Keithsburg. Memorial contributions may be left to the family. online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Donna was born on august 17, 1934 in new Boston, illinois, the daughter of Denver and katherine Matthews. she was a graduate of the new Boston high school. she married lyle henry Tharp on May 5, 1952 in Carroll county, Arkansas.

Donna was a commercial fisherman in Florida with her husband for several years where they caught blue crab in the St. Johns River. she also worked for project now and was a devoted housewife. in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, canning, bowling, playing euchre, reading, cheering on her Chicago Bulls and most recently the golden state Warriors basketball teams and going to the YMCA. Donna was a gold star Mother, she loved her family, and cherished spending time with all of her grandkids.

she is survived by 4 children, Linda (Daniel) Artus of Reynolds, Karen Tharp of Joy, Ed Tharp of Aledo, Rick (Gillian) Tharp of Millersburg; 11 grandchildren, aaron, lori, Mindy, Carrie, Krissi, Amy, Gina, Joey, Iyle Jr, Cody, and Kyle; many great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 brother Denny Matthews of Milan; 3 half brothers Pete Matthews, Arthur Matthews and Donnie Matthews all from Muscatine and several nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 2 sons, Jerry Tharp and John Tharp; sister Lucy pestle; 2 brothers, Jim "panther" Matthews and George Matthews and a half brother, Larry Matthews.