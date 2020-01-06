Doncic's big third quarter leads Mavericks over Bulls 118-110

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110 Monday night.

Doncic scored 17 of the Mavs' 19 points in the final 5:35 of the third to break open what had been a tie game. His 3 gave Dallas a 72-69 lead it would not relinquish.

The 20-year-old added 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavs, who played without Kristaps Porzingis for the fourth straight game because of right knee soreness.

Doncic scored at least 20 in a quarter for the second time this season. He hit three 3s over that decisive stretch and scored four other times on drives to the basket, including a rainbow floater that banked in as he was getting fouled. His only blip was missing the subsequent free throw.

Dwight Powell added 16 points for Dallas on 6-for-6 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line.

The Bulls lost forward Wendell Carter Jr. to an apparent right ankle injury with 8:25 left in the third quarter. Carter went up for a layup and came down awkwardly on Powell's foot. He was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

