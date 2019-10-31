PRINCETON — If the Orion volleyball team has yet to hit its peak, Thursday's performance in the Class 2A Princeton Regional title match indicates the Chargers are getting very close.
Two nights after dominating Kewanee in their semifinal victory, the Chargers (35-1) did likewise against the host Lady Tigers, needing under 45 minutes to score a 25-9, 25-11 sweep at Prouty Gymnasium and earn their eighth straight regional championship and 11th in the last 12 years.
"I definitely do not think we've ever shown our full potential this season, which is a good thing," said Orion senior middle hitter Emiliah Morrison. "We've got a lot more options we can put on the court."
Orion now advances to Monday's Hall Sectional semifinals in Spring Valley. the Chargers will take on Deer Creek-Mackinaw (21-12), which won its own regional with a 26-24, 25-20 win over Chillicothe IVC.
The Chargers' options in earning their 27th straight win centered around senior outside hitters Mackenzie Grafton and Sarah Jacobsen, as well as a strong serving game. Grafton collected match highs of 11 kills and three aces to go with nine digs; Jacobsen posted 11 digs, six kills and a pair of aces. Morrison (four kills, three blocks) and junior Hailey James (three kills, three blocks) supplemented the duo's front-line efforts.
"We're super-excited," said Grafton. "We came out and played hard tonight. We figured Princeton would have a lot of energy, especially playing here on their home court. We were able to control the crowd really well; we didn't make a lot of errors and we kept things under control."
Jacobsen marks down Orion's efforts against Kewanee and Princeton this week to the team's ability to maintain a laser-intense focus on the match ahead of it, and on nothing beyond that.
"We did a good job of focusing just on (Thursday)," she said. "We scouted Princeton the other night, so we knew how they played, and we were just focused on this team. Now, we're focused on what's next."
Orion showcased its focus early in the first set as it rattled off a 5-1 run to take a 10-4 lead. The Lady Tigers (22-15) clawed back to within 11-8 before Charger junior libero Kati Kratzberg stepped to the service line and took charge of the game. Kratzberg tallied eight service points and an ace to fuel a 9-0 run that enabled Orion to open a 20-8 lead.
"That's something I've worked on all year," said Kratzberg, who shined in the Chargers' serve-receive game with 12 digs. "It's all about composure, especially in the playoffs. Mentally, we came ready to play. There's a lot of things we can do to improve each week, to try and make it to state."
In the second set, junior setter Ashley Awbrey stepped to the line and rattled off seven points and two of her three aces as part of an 8-0 run that put the Chargers in command at 16-8.
"At the beginning of the year, I was really struggling with my serving," said Awbrey, who also had a match-high 16 assists. "I think just working on it at practice really helped me a lot."
With one postseason goal achieved, the Chargers now look to continue their climb on Tuesday as they shoot for their first sectional crown since their state runner-up season of 2015.
"Our mindset for sure is to focus on one game, one point at a time," Morrison said. "That helps us to stay focused and to do our individual jobs."