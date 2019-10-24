Harlem Quartet — the latest group in the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series — will give a public concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday (preceded by a 6 p.m. reception) at Trinity Anglican Church, 1818 6th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for students, children and military.
The quartet is comprised of Cuban violinist Ilmar Gavilan, American violinist Melissa White, Puerto Rican violist Jaime Amador and American cellist Felix Umansky. It was founded in 2006 by The Sphinx Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to diversity in classical music and providing access to music education in underserved communities. This acclaimed string quartet advances diversity in classical music while bringing excitement to repertoire ranging from Ravel and Haydn to Wynton Marsalis and Chick Corea, according to its biography.
Woodwind virtuoso Ted Nash of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra declared in a 2018 Playbill article, “Harlem Quartet is one of the greatest string quartets I have ever heard. They can play anything.” Since its public debut at Carnegie Hall in 2006, the ensemble has performed in 47 states as well as around the world.
Harlem Quartet focuses on diverse programming that combines music from the standard canon with jazz, Latin and contemporary works; a collaborative approach that broadens the ensemble’s repertoire and audience reach through artistic partnerships with musicians from the classical and jazz worlds, and a commitment to residency activity and other forms of outreach.
The quartet’s mission is to engage young and new audiences through the discovery and presentation of varied repertoire that includes works by minority composers. In the 2017-18 season, the Harlem Quartet did a week of residency activities with the Santa Fe Youth Symphony. And since 2015, it's led an annual workshop at Music Mountain in Falls Village, Conn., culminating in a concert. For more information, visit harlemquartet.com.