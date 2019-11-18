SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal disaster declaration has been issued for more than a dozen Illinois counties affected by this year’s historic flooding, including all counties in the Illinois Quad-Cities area.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate and personal property.
The declaration covers Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as 13 contiguous counties. They are Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski counties.
Flooding along the Mississippi River and other areas started last winter and continued through the spring and summer, setting records for duration and volume.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says the loans will be a “tremendous help” to people still struggling to recover.
According to a press release from the state, SBA loans can be used to pay for repairs or replacement of damaged or destroyed real estate, personal property, and inventory and other business assets.
The filing deadline to apply for loans for physical property damage is Dec. 9, 2019. The deadline for economic injury applications is July 10, 2020. For more information, contact the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Loan applications also can be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Disaster Loan Outreach Centers where applicants can get more information will be opened throughout the state. Locations and hours will be announced next week.
For more information and resources related to flood recovery, visit ready.illinois.gov.