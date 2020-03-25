Dine & drink

Craving cake but trying to avoid an unnecessary grocery store run? Try this recipe, adapted from landolakes.com, for a cake you can make in a coffee cup in your microwave with ingredients you probably have in your pantry and fridge.

Top it with whipped cream or ice cream if you have either on hand.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg, yolk only

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2% or whole, but use what you’ve got!)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sprinkles (optional)

Instructions