Delaney Woodard, sr., Monmouth-Roseville, S
Delaney Woodard, sr., Monmouth-Roseville, S

Delaney Woodard, Monmouth-Roseville

Woodard

First team All-West Central North, had 562 assists, 171 digs, 45 aces and 30 blocks.

