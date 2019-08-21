NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open.
Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year's final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.
Williams was given the No. 8 seed Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who just won the Western & Southern Open, rounds out the top 10 seeds.
Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and surging Daniil Medvedev, who won the title outside Cincinnati last week in what was his third straight tournament reaching the final, is fifth.
The draw will be held Thursday and main-draw play begins Monday.
Anisimova out: American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the U.S. Open because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.
A statement from family members, released by Anisimova's representatives, said: "We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy."
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year's last Grand Slam tournament.
Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey to Russian parents and moved to Florida when she was 3, is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.
She is an up-and-coming star in women's tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17.
Anisimova upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.
Her first WTA title came in April at Bogota, Colombia.
As a junior, Anisimova won the 2017 U.S. Open girls' title, beating Coco Gauff in the final.