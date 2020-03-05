DeBrincat helps Blackhawks top Oilers to win 4th straight

CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, rookie Adam Boqvist had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Blackhawks, who climbed within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 20 saves.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto had goals for Edmonton, which had its three-game winning streak ended. The Oilers remained two points behind Pacific Division leader Vegas. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, pushing his league-leading points total to 110.
DeBrincat got his second two-goal game in the last seven with his scores in the second period, the second of which made it 4-1. It also prompted Edmonton coach Dave Tippett to pull goaltender Mike Smith in favor of Mikko Koskinen. Smith allowed four goals on 21 shots, while Koskinen made 10 saves.
DeBrincat had given the Blackhawks a three-goal lead 4:59 into the second with a 50-foot shot that Smith never saw, thanks to an inadvertent screen by defenseman Matt Benning.
Kane found an opening on the short left wing and rifled the puck over a sprawled Smith for his 30th goal of the season with 5:26 left in the first.
Chicago took a 2-0 lead on Toews' wraparound score 47 seconds into the second. Boqvist, who entered the game with only seven assists in 39 games, earned the first of his two assists with a crisp feed to Toews.
The Oilers rallied in the third period with a pair of goals in 49 seconds. Archibald and Yamamoto beat Crawford from the right slot, with Yamamoto's goal — which trimmed Chicago's lead to a goal — needing confirmation from NHL replay officials.
NOTES: Chicago D Lucas Carlsson was hit in the head by a shot from Edmonton's Kris Russell midway through the second period and did not return. ... Kane's goal marked his fifth season of 30 or more goals in his 13-year career. Four of those seasons are in the last five. ... The Blackhawks are 5-1 when Kane and Toews, their two star forwards, score in the same game this season. ... Edmonton D Mike Green missed his fifth game with a knee injury. ... Oilers D William Lagesson and Chicago D Nick Seeler each were healthy scratches for the fourth straight game.
College basketball
Kansas objects to NCAA charges in response to allegations: The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men's basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA's notice of allegations Thursday night.
In a series of documents totaling nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims several facts involving Bill Self's basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and its Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.
"There is no reasonable conclusion that members of the university, including the men's basketball staff, knew or should have known about any violations of NCAA rules," the response said. "Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants. ... Voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance."
The NCAA issued its original notice of allegations on Sept. 23, which included five violations for men's basketball — all Level 1, the most severe — and two lesser violations for football. The school then received an amended notice Jan. 30 that added an eighth, low-level violation involving the current football staff led by Les Miles.
While the NCAA's notice does not detail what Kansas is accused of doing, the program was among the most prominent in an NCAA probe into a pay-for-play scheme that began with an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas. One of its former employees testified at trial that he made payments to the family of one Kansas recruit and the guardian of a current player, and text messages presented in court revealed a close relationship between Self and the Adidas employee.
The school had Thursday deadline to issue its response. Ultimately, a hearing will be scheduled and Kansas will present its case. The NCAA will then issue its ruling, often within several months, and the school retains the right to appeal.
"To be candid with you, I haven't had much to do with it," Self said Wednesday night, shortly after the Jayhawks beat TCU in their home finale to clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. "I haven't let that bog me down as a distraction. It certainly won't moving forward. That was something that had to happen from a mandatory standpoint, but it is no more than what it was three or four moths ago. It's the next play."
Kansas is hardly the only big-name program involved in the case. North Carolina State received notice of two violations, among them a failure-to-monitor charge against former coach Mark Gottfied. Arizona, Auburn, Southern California and Creighton are among the other programs that have been caught in the crosshairs.
The former Adidas employee, T.J. Gassnola, testified in October that he made a a $90,000 payment to the family of then-Kansas recruit Billy Preston and $2,500 to the guardian of forward Silvio De Sousa, who just this week finished a 12-game suspension for an unrelated issue — he was involved in a brawl during a game against Kansas State. Gassnola also said he paid $20,000 to Fenny Falmagne, De Sousa's guardian, to pry him loose from an agreement with Maryland.
Gassnola, who avoided prison time by cooperating with the FBI, insisted Self and his coaching staff were unaware of the payments, even though text messages detailed their close relationship. But an attorney for former Adidas executive James Gatto told a jury that his client approved the payment to Falmagne only after Self and Townsend requested it.
The school's response Thursday night goes painstakingly, point-by-point in disputing the vast majority of the NCAA's accusations. Perhaps the biggest claim is that Adidas, which last April signed a 14-year, $196 million contract extension with Kansas, and its employees were representatives of the school's athletic interests during the period of the alleged violations — thus, they were acting on the school's behalf.
"While there is no denying that the conduct of those associated with Adidas may have broken criminal law," the school's response said, "the University of Kansas and its employees should not be held responsible for that conduct."
Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and handler Chris Dawkins already have been found guilty of felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the FBI probe. Gassnola was given probation as part of his cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (27-3, 16-1) have weathered the off-the-court turmoil to put together one of their best regular seasons in years. They have a chance to win the Big 12 title outright Saturday with a win at Texas Tech or if Baylor loses at West Virginia, and they have the inside track on the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Two of their players, Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, are front-runners for Big 12 player of the year, and each is present on just about every watch list for national awards. They also are likely to be chosen in the upcoming NBA draft.
"We've dealt with some stuff that's been pretty well-known publicly with basically very little fault to the guys," Self acknowledged. "I mean, Silvio made a bad, bad error in judgment the one time, but other than that, the guys have handled the distractions as if they're not distractions, and you know, that can be taxing on a team mentally. I think they've been great and I think they've acted maturely."
Abuse allegations, calls for state inquiry build in Michigan: More men came forward Thursday with allegations of sexual abuse by a late doctor at the University of Michigan, as the state's attorney general insisted that the school must commit to cooperating with her office before she would move to begin an independent investigation.
The new allegations include four men who filed lawsuits against the school saying that Dr. Robert Anderson sexually assaulted them while they were members of the football, hockey and wrestling teams in the 1980s. At a news conference, two others said Anderson molested them during medical exams.
The university, located in Ann Arbor, revealed last month that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. Last week, it said it had received more than 100 complaints.
The lawsuits accuse the university of failing to remove Anderson despite multiple complaints about him. All identify the accusers only as John Doe.
Separately, two men spoke at a news conference in Ypsilanti to detail their own allegations.
JP DesCamp said said he saw Anderson for a physical required by his job as a pilot in 1973 and that the doctor had him lie on an exam table without underwear while he touched his genitals and rectum.
DesCamp said he left the office "feeling highly vulnerable and taken advantage of" but never discussed it with anyone. DesCamp said he later learned that co-workers refused to see Anderson because "word about Dr. Drop-your-drawers Anderson was out."
Michael Connelley, a former student, said Anderson abused him "for years" during medical exams at the university's Health Service. Connelley said the first time was when he saw Anderson for a sore throat.
The university's president has apologized to "those who were harmed" by Anderson, and officials have acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of accusations against the doctor before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.
Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his retirement. His decades-long career included serving as director of the university's Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football. Campus police found that complaints spanned much of Anderson's time at the school, up to 2002.
One of the men suing Thursday said he was a member of the football team from 1980 to 1985. Another man's lawsuit identified him as an All State football player in high school who was a member of the Michigan team from 1981 through 1985. The third lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who was on the hockey team from 1983 until 1984.
Their allegations mirror those in another lawsuit filed Wednesday.
"In one illustrative example, plaintiff recalls being told to see Anderson when he had strep throat, and during this appointment, Anderson violated plaintiff with digital anal penetration and genital fondling," one of the lawsuits filed Thursday said.
A fourth lawsuit filed on behalf of a man who was a college wrestler from 1988 to 1991 said Anderson fondled his genitals at least 16 times during medical exams.
Multiple attorneys for men accusing Anderson of sexual abuse have called on Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel to open her own investigation into the physician and the university's actions.
Nessel said Thursday that she would welcome a request from the university to investigate but first asked for a commitment of full cooperation, including waiving all privilege over documents and other information. She also said the Legislature should commit to funding an investigation.
"University of Michigan regents, if you're listening to me right now, hear what I'm telling you," Nessel said. "We're happy to come in, we're happy to have a completely objective, non-biased investigation."
Messages seeking comment were left with a spokeswoman at the University of Michigan and the eight members of the board of regents.
Nessel said her insistence is rooted in the office's experience while investigating Michigan State University. Amid public pressure, the school's board of trustees in 2018 asked Nessel's predecessor to investigate the university's handling of allegations made against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Three former school officials were charged based on the investigation. But Michigan State refused to waive attorney-client privilege, Nessel said, denying investigators access to thousands of documents.
"The last thing we want to do is give people false hope that we're going to be able to truly explain exactly what it is that occurred, when we know there's no way we are going to be able do that if the university's not going to cooperate," she said.
Robert Stone, the first man to speak publicly about allegations of abuse against Anderson, said he was disappointed in Nessel.
John Manly, an attorney for more than 50 accusers, said Nessel's approach is reasonable, but he still wants her office to investigate. Manly, who represented many of Nassar's victims, said University of Michigan regents should quickly agree to Nessel's request.
"What happened here was a 30-year lie," Manly said. "The best and brightest of this state was savaged by Dr. Anderson and we know people in the university in positions of power knew and did nothing."
Nessel later tweeted that her office's authority "to conduct an investigation is limited" because Anderson is dead and criminal acts by potential aiders and abettors or co-conspirators could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.
NFL
Players' union sends labor proposal to members for vote:
The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or send the matter back to the drawing board.
The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7½ days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority. So if only 1,000 ballots were returned, the union would need 501 yes votes to approve.
Every player who was a dues-paying member during the 2019 season received a ballot, the NFLPA said. Votes will be confidential and received by an independent auditor.
"We encourage every NFL player to review the the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote," the union said in a statement.
The distribution took place two weeks after league owners voted their approval of the agreement that's a product of 10 months of talks between both sides. The NFLPA's 11-member executive committee initially voted 6-5 against the proposed terms, but last week in Indianapolis during the NFL scouting combine the 32 team representatives voted 17-14 in favor — with one abstention — of sending the CBA to the full membership for approval. The new rules, if accepted, would be in effect through the 2030 league year.
With the owners unwavering in their favor of a 17-game regular season, which would begin as soon as 2021 and no later than 2023, players focused more on safeguards for the additional wear and tear and an increased share of the revenue that would grow with the extra game.
Plenty of high-profile players have adamantly spoken out against the proposal, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey and Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Their primary contention with the terms is that they don't go far enough to reward and protect the players for the extra game. Pouncey went so far as to announce recently on social media he was arranging a contingency fund with fellow critics Mike Pouncey and Russell Okung that would assist young players in the event of a strike.
There's no telling how the full vote will turn out, though, with lesser-known and fringe players outnumbering stars. This CBA would give a bigger boost to the rank-and-file players than usual, with a roughly 20% hike to the minimum salary right away, to $610,000. That figure would top $1 million by 2029.
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said last week he believed the proposal would pass. NFL owners initiated a lockout in 2011 that lasted more than four months, but the two sides came together to reach the current agreement right before training camps were to begin. The last time games were lost to a labor dispute was during the player strike in 1987.
NFLPA vice president Sam Acho has been one of the most active supporters. He made the media rounds Thursday, telling SiriusXM radio that he has heard from some players who "are OK playing 17 games for the pay increase."
The owners need labor peace to maximize their leverage in the next round of billion-dollar television contracts, but Acho cautioned against players assuming that reopening negotiations would necessarily lead to a better deal for the union.
"Then you have to consider the potential of there being a smaller pie that you're getting a percentage of," Acho said. "That's where my mind's at."
Among the notable changes in the proposed new CBA:
— The player share of league revenue, currently at 47%, would rise to at least 48% starting in 2021.
— Padded practices in training camp would be reduced from a total of 28 to 16, with a five-day acclimation period preceding summer practices. There would be more mandatory days off during camp and a limit on joint practices with other clubs.
— The 17th regular season game would trigger an elimination of the fourth preseason game.
— Active rosters would be able to be expanded from 53 to 55 players, with the option of calling up to two players from the practice squad per week. Game-day active lists would increase from 46 to 48 players, provided at least eight offensive linemen are included. Practice squads would go from 10 to 12 players immediately, with a jump to 14 players in 2022.
— Players would see their paychecks spread over a 36-week period each year once the 17-game schedule — which is 18 weeks including byes — is implemented. Currently, they're paid in 17-week installments for the 16-game schedule.
NBA
Celts' Smart fined $35,000: The NBA fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 on Thursday for his treatment of referees — a punishment the league said reflected his history of misconduct on the court. The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.
Smart was called for a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics leading by three. Caris LeVert made all three free throws and Smart fouled out of the game on an offensive foul early in overtime.
The league said the amount of the fine "reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum."
Smart had been fined $15,000 for criticizing officials earlier this season and was penalized three times in 2018-19 for his actions, including a couple of altercations.