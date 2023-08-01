January 10, 1951 – June 16, 2023

CAPE CORAL, FL — David Alan Bargmann died in cape coral, FL on June 16, 2023, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born January 10, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, to Alvin o. and Edythe R. Bargmann, David graduated from Davenport central high school in 1969.

As a Vietnam veteran, David was proud of his service in the united states navy and following submarine training, served on the USS Mariano g. Vallejo where his crew was commended by the secretary of the navy for meritorious service. David worked for Hillebrand construction in Davenport. he worked for Fedex in the Chicago area and in Naples, Florida. David played tennis in high school and continued to play through his adult life. he enjoyed swimming, gardening, and traveling.

Married in 1993, he is survived by his wife, Jan Bargmann of cape coral, FL, a sister, Janet Thompsen (Pete) of Waterloo, Iowa, nephews Bill Bargmann (Christina) and Tom Bargmann of Davenport along with a sister-in-law Kathy Bargmann, stepdaughter Danielle Paul (John) and grandchildren, Kathryn, Nathan, Chris and Colin. he was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Alvin, mother-in-law, Betty Eichenauer and stepdaughter, Suzanne Kain.

A memorial visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday august 4th, at Van hoe Funeral home, east Moline. Following visitation, graveside services with military honors presented by east Moline American legion post 227 will be 11:30 a.m. at Rock island national cemetery, arsenal island. Those wishing to join the procession to national cemetery should meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude children's Research hospital or the humane society.

online condolences may be expressed at vanhoe.com.