Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall

Davenport Police have recovered at least eight shell casings in the parking lot outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Davenport Police have recovered at least eight shell casings in the parking lot outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall on Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.