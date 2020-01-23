You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall
Davenport Police have recovered at least eight shell casings in the parking lot outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall on Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

