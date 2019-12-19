You are the owner of this article.
Daslah Geadeyan, jr., United Township, QB
Completed 53 passes of 130 passes for 924 yards and10 TDs, with only four interceptions. He also ran for 369 yards on 90 carries and scored five TDs

