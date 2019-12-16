Danny Ford, sr., Geneseo
Danny Ford, sr., Geneseo

Danny Ford, Geneseo boys golfer

Danny Ford, Geneseo boys golfer

Class 2A sectional individual qualifier; earned first team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with a fifth-place finish.

