Daily record: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Brown, Hanna Rae, 5/5/1993, of 1202 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo; guilty finding entered May 4 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,454 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered May 4 on burglary; 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of stolen title/certificate/plate.

Dennis, Joel Anthony, 5/18/1983, of 1223 101st Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,900 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Furness, Kevin M., 5/4/1968, of 712 2nd St., Apt. C, Colona; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Cochuyt, Robert A., 10/1/1963, of 605 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision April 13 on DUI; $3,301 fine/cost, 12 months supervision.