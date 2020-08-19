Daily record: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Curtis, Kendra L., 10/31/2000, of 2322 33rd St., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 14 on Aug. 14 on felony possession of controlled substance; $68 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 10 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee, firefighter.
Gray, Levi Allen, 9/22/1984, 9/22/1984, of 1401 North Brady St., Davenport; $5,070 fine/costs, guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,070 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
Gruner, Jason William, 7/11/1995, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,798 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Whipple, Andrew C., 10/30/1980, of 1415 22nd St., Rock Island; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
Williams, Donald E., 8/10/1976, of 1704 16th St., Moline; $2,813 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
Wright, Amy Marie, 2/18/1994, of 611 9th Ave. W. UPPR, Milan; $2,494 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
