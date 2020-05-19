Daily record: Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Daily record: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Greene, Dayne Jarred, 2/11/1998, of 8413 10th St. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 23 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,187 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 23 on fleeing/attempt elude officer; 10 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over. 

Hampton, Tywuan D., 3/29/1999, of 1001 14th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 16 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Watson, Travis R., 7/19/1989, of 212 NE 4th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered March 19 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $1,023 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered March 19 on felony threaten a public official; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered March 19 on felony threaten a public official; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony three counts of aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on two counts felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor criminal trespass building.

