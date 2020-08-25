 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Teague, Trino L., 8/4/1993, of 1501 Crosstown Ave., Apt. D, Silvis; charge dismissed Aug. 6 on aggravated fleeing/21 mph over/2nd and two counts of aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over. 

Williams, Jawann, 1/27/1979, of 1325 15th St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 14 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $439 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/other prior. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rodriguez-Parra, Roman A., 12/31/1995, of 136 W. 14th St., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 6 on DUI; $2,874 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Talbot, Lauren E., 7/27/1987, of 2016 44nd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 6 on DUI; $2,869 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Turner, Jeremy B., 2/26/1990, of 204 15h Ave., Sterling; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 12 on DUI; $2,563 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

 

