Daily record: Thursday, June 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Nickerson, Christopher C., 12/9/1990, of 1840 1st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered May 6 on felon possess/use weapon/firearm; $899 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered May 6 on criminal trespass to residence/persons present; three years DOC.

Reading, William Beamon III, 12/19/1969, of 905 E. 7th St., Muscatine; charge dismissed May 7 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Richards, Steven W., 5/12/1980, of 2123 W. 2nd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 20 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $2,841 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution.

Rios, David, 9/10/1985, of 1818 23rd Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+; $4,929 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.

Roox, Kevin, 5/5/2000, of 3630 Pine Ridge, Apt. 107, Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on aggravated battery/child less than 13/perm disable; $802 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/child less than 13/perm disable. Charge dismissed aggravated battery/child less than 13/perm disable and aggravated battery/child less than 13/bodily harm.

