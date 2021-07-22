 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, July 22, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Angel, Timothy Eugene Jr., 4/10/1983, of 1602 W. 6th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 29 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; $734 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Anthony, Braxton J., 7/8/2002,of 352 19th Ave. Ct., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance July 6 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $4,647 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Parks, Amber L., 10/22/1981, of 421 E. 8th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 82 days in jail, 71 days credit time served. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Swint, Jack D., 10/20/1960, of 512 1/2 W. State St., P.O. Box 334, Atkinson; charge dismissed April 23 on DUI.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Frye, Hunter E., 3/18/1994 of 147 Central Park Ave., Geneseo; charge dismissed June 23 on DUI.

Lartz, Amy J., 4/2/1983, of 204 W. 17th Ave. Court, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision June 22 on DUI; $3,391 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

