Daily record: Thursday, July 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Keefe, Calie, 9/7/1987, of 801 41st #2, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 12 on possession of meth less tan five grams.
Mugland, Faisal W., 8/20/1997, of 4725 8th St., Apt. 1102, East Moline; charge dismissed June 11 on possession of controlled substance; $500.
Richardson, Chrysten D., 2/8/1995, of 418 Prospect Place, Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 11 on other narcotic sched I & II; $5,020 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Rush, Desiree, 9/5/1991, of 67 25th Ave. N., Clinton; withheld judgement June 12 on possession of controlled substance; $3,970 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
Watson, Lacey Lee, 10/27/1999, of 1213 7th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on burglary without causing damage; $750 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Taylor, Brandon C., 7/25/1972, of 24537 E. Oak Park Rd., Canton, Ill.; withheld judgment/supervision June 2 on DUI; $3,393 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Thomas, Corey O., 7/30/1973, of 1803 35th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
