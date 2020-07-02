Daily record: Thursday, July 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Keefe, Calie, 9/7/1987, of 801 41st #2, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 12 on possession of meth less tan five grams.

Mugland, Faisal W., 8/20/1997, of 4725 8th St., Apt. 1102, East Moline; charge dismissed June 11 on possession of controlled substance; $500.

Richardson, Chrysten D., 2/8/1995, of 418 Prospect Place, Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 11 on other narcotic sched I & II; $5,020 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Rush, Desiree, 9/5/1991, of 67 25th Ave. N., Clinton; withheld judgement June 12 on possession of controlled substance; $3,970 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Watson, Lacey Lee, 10/27/1999, of 1213 7th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on burglary without causing damage; $750 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS