Daily record: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Henderson, Shannon Faye, 8/9/1971, of 2070 W. 4th St. E., Milan; charge dismissed Sept. 4 on two counts of possession of controlled substance; $276 court costs.

Henderson, Shannon Faye, 8/9/1971, of 1324 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on possession of controlled substance; $2,532 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days credit time served. 

Howard, Samantha L., 2/21/1999, of 857 Knox Rd., Wataga, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,070 fine/costs, 30 months probation/special conditions.

Hull, William Spencer, 6/28/1944, of 816 11th St. Ct. #1, Silvis; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $639 fine/costs; six months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/judge/EMT. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/judge/EMT and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Marner, Jennifer L., 12/19/1980, of 1314 39t St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on DUI; $2,743 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, home confinement.

