Daily record: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Guzman, Jose A., 5/27/2000, of 2528 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $5,575 fine/costs; 36 months months probation, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on mfg 15 more than 200 pills ecstasy/analog. Charge amended/reduced on possession of possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on amount narcotic schedule I/II/school/high school/park.
Headley, Desire, 8/10/1972, of 1820 21st St., Apt. 3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on felony domestic battery/bodily harm; $1,449 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Weeks, Michael T., 12/30/1975, of #4 Midland Apts., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on misdemeanor elec/harassment/threat person/probable; $1,281 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed Sept. 18 on three counts of felony harassment/threaten person/kill.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lopez, Theresa M., 11/6/1982, of 1357 10th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 6 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Martinez-Bolanos, Alfredo, 2/1/1975, of 741 17th Ave., East Moline; withhe4ld judgment with supervision on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.