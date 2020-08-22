Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McGee, Paul Jr., 12/30/1963, of 1901 6th St. B, Silvis; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on felony resist/pace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $549 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 142 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon; 12 months probation, 142 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm.
Moran, Rolando Noel, 1/9/1983, of 331 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,335 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 60 days home confinement.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Loy, Brian J., 1/24/1985, of 19021 43rd Ave. N., Port Byron; withheld judgment/supervision Aug. 12 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Moran, Rolando N., 1/9/1983, of 331 23rd St., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 3 on DUI.
Murillo, Cecilia, 4/9/1987, of 2022 W 6th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 12 on DUI; $2,901 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!