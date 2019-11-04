ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dickerson, Melvin, Rock Island; Springer, Ann, Milan.
Horack, Keegan, Anderson, Teal, both of Davenport.
Payton, Gregory, Dolin, Sally, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Simmons, Michael Evans, 6/22/1976, of 3000 24th St., Apt. 6, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 9, court date Sept. 26, on mfg/del one less than 15 grams of cocaine/analog; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 208 days in jail, 208 days credit time served.
Slocum, David Lee, 7/26/1982, of 21445 Scott Park Rd. 4, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on felony burglary without causing damage; $693 court costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on burglary; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on theft control intent less than $500 prior. Charge dismissed Sept. 9 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Sheets, Ray L., 6/19/1966, of 808 17th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 4 on DUI; $2,128 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment.
Simaytis, Lucas T., 9/5/1979, of 1811 11th Ave., Apt. 8, Moline; charge amended/reduced Sept. 24 on DUI; $2,833 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.