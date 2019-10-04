ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
McCombs, Kyle, Clark, Alexandria, both of Moline.
Ducksworth Jr., Larenzo, Wafer, Theresa, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
White-McNair, Karen, McNair, Allen Jr.
Thrasher, Amy, Jeremy.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Jeanguenat, Shawna M., 4/6/1990, of 440 Elm St., Princeton; guilty finding entered July 3 on burglary; $376 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on arson/real/personal property.
Johnson, David L., 5/23/1986, of 322 NE Second St., Galva; guilty finding entered July 23 on threaten a public official; $1,619 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, one day in jail.
Johnson, David L., 5/23/1986, of 515 SW 4th St., Galva; guilty finding entered July 23 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $3,839 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Torres, Jose Luis, 7/3/1987, of 422 S. Dittmer St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 29 on DUI; $1,798 court costs; 12 months supervision.