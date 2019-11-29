ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jimenez-Berrocai, Manuel, Pizano, Marysol, both of Moline.
Devaney, Scott, Flores, Aubry, both of Rock Island.
Ryckeghem, Alexander, O'Shea Cox, Ashley, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Majors, Brandon L., 6/27/1985, no address available; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on possession of controlled substance penal institution; $2,160 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance penal institution.
Mallette, Joseph D., 6/2/1985, of 519 20th Ave., Moline; 6/2/1985, of 519 20th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on attempt FOIL/defeat screen test; $2,096 court costs, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mendenhall, Christopher M., 12/9/1970, of 723 20th St., Apt. 3, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,484 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Nevarez, David, 2/26/1978, of 1536 21st Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on DUI; $2,966 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Olson, Amanda M., 3/4/1987, of 619 51st St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 9 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.