ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Peek, Chad, Hodge, Laurie, both of Chicago.
Robinson, Gawain, Naples, N.Y.; Selman, Emily, Orion.
Sutton, Jesse, Lemmon, Chyenne, both of Rock Falls.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Figueroa-Aguilar, Oscar, Salinas-Rodriquez, Amada.
Burgess, Matthew, Cari.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Johnson, Angelica M., 12/22/1997, of 717 13th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Oct. 11 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,215 fine/costs only, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public and community service. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than 5 grams.
Johnson, Jessie C., 11/9/1987, of 601 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; withheld judgment Oct. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $2,885 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lovern, Brian L., 2/3/1973, of 339 16th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 16 on DUI; $3,243 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Matya, Mark Anthony, 11/5/1967, of 110 Blackhawk Ave., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 10 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.