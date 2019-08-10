Barbara Leonard and Conda Betcher, representing the Geneseo Women’s Connection, invite area women to join them at the Women’s Connection luncheon meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at The Cellar, 137 South State St., Geneseo. Special music will be presented by Karen Mowers, Geneseo, and Patti Schuch of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, will share information about the museum. Guest speaker is Laurel Frantz Anderson, Bode, Iowa, who will present “How to Do the Impossible” - learning how to deal with impossible situations in your life. Cost is $12 per person, and reservations are appreciated and should be made by calling 309-944-3880 or by email at Pelib1@yahoo.com. Cancellations are appreciated.
