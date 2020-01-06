You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
6. Dada Trash Collage, Archeress
View Comments

6. Dada Trash Collage, Archeress

Dada Trash Collage and Archeress will play from 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission is $5-10 on a sliding scale. Doors open at 7.

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $5-10, sliding scale.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News