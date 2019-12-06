Dach scores shootout winner, Blackhawks beat Devils 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kirby Dach scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the New Jersey Devils 2-1 Friday night.

Chicago won its second game in two nights. Corey Crawford preserved the victory by stopping Jack Hughes on the final shootout attempt to cap a night where he won his 250th game. He had 29 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the second period for Chicago. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also connected in the shootout.

Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, who are 0-2 under interim coach Alain Nasreddine. Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves, but he was defenseless when Dach roofed his shootout attempt. Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored for New Jersey in the shootout, while Kyle Palmieri and Hall were stopped in addition to Hughes.

Hughes, the top pick in this year's draft, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower body injury. Nico Hischier, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, missed the game with an illness.

The teams were tied at 1 after the first two periods with both getting power-play goals.

