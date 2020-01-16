Czinano, Doyle help No. 22 Iowa women rally, beat Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 22 Iowa hit five of its 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally from a 13-point deficit with eight minutes left and beat Minnesota 76-75 on Thursday night.

Kathleen Doyle had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Alexis Sevillian scored 11 points, for Iowa (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). The Hawkeyes have won five in a row and nine of their last 10.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Doyle, McKenna Warnock, Sevillian and Makeznie Meyer each hit a 3-pointer in a 16-4 run that pulled Iowa within a point with 1:10 to play. After Jasmine Brunson missed a layup, Sevillian made another 3 to give the Hawkeyes their first lead since midway through the second quarter. Gadiva Hubbard was fouled with 0.7 seconds left but missed 1 of 2 free throws and Iowa held on.

Freshman Sara Scalia had her first career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (11-6, 1-5), who have lost five straight. Hubbard also scored 18 points and Jasmine Brunson added 16.