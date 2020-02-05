Cyclones fall to Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12).

West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits again.

Iowa State trailed by 24 points after halftime.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.

No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76: Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.