Cyclones fall to Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 West Virginia breezed to a 76-61 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night.
Chase Harler added 14 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12).
West Virginia never trailed. Five minutes into the game the Mountaineers built a lead that didn't fall below double digits again.
Iowa State trailed by 24 points after halftime.
Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.
No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76: Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.
Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56: A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win Wednesday night.
Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds.
Women's basketball
Augustana 79, Wheaton 66: For three quarters, Augustana and Wheaton played to a draw Wednesday.
Then the fourth quarter started.
The Vikings scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and led the rest of the way to defeat the Thunder on Wednesday.
Mia Lambert scored a game-high 22 points and Rock Island grad Lauren Hall and Alexis Jones each posted double-doubles for Augustana (11-10, 6-6). Jones tallied 15 points and 14 boards and Hall posted 13 and 11.
Bettendorf grad Macy Beinborn added 10 for the Vikings.
Kirsten Madsen and Hannah Williams led Wheaton (15-6, 8-4) with 13 points.
Iowa State 74, Oklahoma State 63: The Cyclones jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and held on for the home win over Oklahoma State Wednesday.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 23 points and Kristin Scott and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each chipped in 18.
The win moves Iowa State to 13-8 evens its conference record at 5-5.
Vivian Gray led Oklahoma State (3-7, 12-10) with 22 points.