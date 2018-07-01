Jon Lester hit a three-run homer that highlighted an eight-run burst in the second inning and wound up with his NL-leading 11th win as the Chicago Cubs held off the Minnesota Twins 11-10 at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs, who have scored at least 10 runs in four straight games for the first time since 1930. Chicago swept the three-game series and has won four in a row overall.
Lester (11-2) allowed four runs, two of them earned, and nine hits in five-plus innings.
Javier Baez, who doubled twice, Happ and Willson Contreras each had three hits for the Cubs.
Cubs closer Brandon Morrow got one out in the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.
BRAVES SWEEP CARDS
Mike Foltynewicz tossed five shutout innings and Freddie Freeman homered as the Atlanta Braves held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5.
The Braves outscored St. Louis 22-10 in sweeping a three-game series in St. Louis for first time since May 11-13, 2012.
Tommy Pham homered for St. Louis, which has lost four in a row. The Cardinals scored five times in the seventh to rally from a 6-0 deficit.
SOX DOUBLE UP TEXAS
Matt Davidson hit a two-run double in his second straight three-hit game to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-5. Avisail Garcia had four hits and Davidson and Jose Abreu drove in three runs apiece to help the White Sox avoid a sweep to start a 10-game road trip.
Texas' Shin-Soo Choo extended the majors' longest on-base streak this season to 42 games.