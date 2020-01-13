Cubs ship Kemp to Oakland

Athletics get Kemp from Cubs: Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.
The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston, where he played from 2016-2018.
Kemp batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs last year. He started 30 games at second base, nine in left field, nine in center field and three in right field.
Rivas batted a combined .292 with nine homers and 60 RBIs over 122 games between Single-A Stockton — 114 games there — and Triple-A Las Vegas.
White Sox name new MiLB managers: The White Sox will have new managers at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham next season as well as new hitting and pitching coordinators. Wes Helms is joining Chicago's farm system as the manager at Charlotte. Justin Jirschele moves to Birmingham after managing Class A Winston-Salem.
Former major league first baseman Ben Broussard takes over as hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. And Everett Teaford is Chicago's pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. Former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, whose career was shortened by a brain aneurysm during a game in 2018, is the pitching coach at Winston-Salem.
They will work under former major league second baseman Chris Getz, entering his fourth season as Chicago's director of player development.
AP source: Dodgers sign Alex Wood: The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Alex Wood agreed to a $4 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the agreement said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
"We back," Wood tweeted on Sunday, his 29th birthday.
Wood returns to Los Angeles after spending last season with the Cincinnati Reds. He was part of a deal in which the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds last offseason.
Wood's time in Cincinnati was plagued by injury. His back flared up in spring training and then he began last season on the injured list. The left-hander was activated in July and made just seven starts before his season ended early in September. He was 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA.
Wood's best year in Los Angeles was 2017 when he was a National League All-Star and had a 16-3 record with a 2.72 ERA. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Houston in Game 4 of the World Series that fall.
He returns with a chance to join the Dodgers' starting rotation, which he was part of at various times during four seasons.
Peralta, D-backs deal done: The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with outfielder David Peralta that runs through 2022. The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal. He will make $7 million during the upcoming season and $7.5 million in 2021 and 2022.
The 32-year-old has been a regular in the Diamondbacks outfield and in the middle of the batting order over the past few seasons. He played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury that bothered him for much of the year and eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.
Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said Peralta's drive to improve — both offensively and defensively — is a big reason the D-backs felt comfortable signing him to a multi-year deal despite last season's injury issues.
"He can run, he's a good athlete, and can impact the ball both for average and power, so that's the starting point," Hazen said. "The work he does against righties is really, really good and that's a skill because the majority of the pitchers in the league are right-handed."
Peralta should be the starter in left field this season while recently signed Kole Calhoun will likely be in right. Hazen has said he's still exploring options for center field, though Ketel Marte could man that role on a full-time basis after splitting time between center field, second base and shortstop last season.
Gardner, Yankees finalize contract: Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract. New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical last week. His addition, following last month's $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus payable Jan. 30 and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.
New York opened a roster spot by designating left-hander Stephen Tarpley for assignment.
Gardner earned $7.5 million last season plus a $2 million buyout after New York declined his $12.5 million option for 2019 under his previous contract. He hit .251 and set career highs with 28 homers and 74 RBIs, a rare left-handed bat in a Yankees lineup dominated by right-handed hitters.
Gardner is the senior member of the Yankees, having spent his entire 12-year big league career in the Bronx. He has a .260 average, 124 homers and 524 RBIs.
He is expected to see time in center field during the first half of the season while Aaron Hicks recovers from offseason Tommy John surgery, then shift back to left when Hicks returns.
Tigers ink RHP Nova: The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms Monday on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Iván Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox. Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.
Detroit's deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses. In recent years, the rebuilding Tigers have typically added pitchers on short-term deals, who can then become trade candidates if they pitch well. Nova fits that trend.
Earlier this offseason, the Tigers signed catcher Austin Romine, who was a teammate of Nova's with the Yankees.
The Tigers also designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment.
Nova went 16-4 with the Yankees in 2011, but he has not had an ERA under 4.00 since 2013.
Nationals prospect Segura dies: The Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23.
The team announced the news in a statement Monday. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.
The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the team's minor league system. Segura spent the 2019 season in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, going 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever.
Segura previously pitched for the Nationals in the Dominican Summer League in 2017 and the Gulf Coast League in 2018.
The Nationals said in a statement Segura was "beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization."
Rays sign pair: Catchers Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann have agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays and will report to major league spring training. The team also announced minor league deals with outfielder Ryan LaMarre and right-handed pitcher Aaron Slegers and lefty D.J. Snelton who will also compete for jobs in spring training.
Right-handed pitcher Angel German and infielder Conrad Gregor agreed to minor league contracts but were not asked to big league camp.
Smith, 31, has appeared in 213 major league games four seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, batting .272 with 12 homers and 71 RBI.
Herrmann, 32, is a .205 career hitter who has spent portions of the past eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.