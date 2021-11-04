Cricket
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
- Updated
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
Just when Illini nation was glad to have Kofi Cockburn back in the University of Illinois men's basketball program after he declared for the NBA draft this past summer, the Illini may be without their All-American big man.
- Updated
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Davenport.
- Updated
Union workers at Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% in the first year and 5% each in the third and fifth years under a tentative contract reached between the farm-equipment maker and the United Auto Workers union.
- Updated
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
'There is no right way or wrong way. Not when it comes to grief.' For two Quad-City families who lost sons, grief abides.
- Updated
The Quad-Cities saw two of the many face of grief this week, as Darien Ramsdale died a little over a year after surviving a random shooting and third anniversary of Corey Harrell's murder came with a possible break in the case.
- Updated
Serrano, 22, was sentenced to 50 years in the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, a former standout athlete in Wilton.