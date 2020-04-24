COVID-19 tests hit milestone, Pritzker warns long way to go

Othea Stevenson would trade it all to her hold her son, De'Mar Bester, again. To share his life, watch him grow as a father, and treasure — with him — her role as a grandmother."I'd give anything to have him with us — here — living and doing the things a man of God would be doing,'' Stevenson said, recalling the events of Aug. 23, 2016, the night her son was fatally shot in Rock Island.Bester, 24, a father of three, was found around 10:30 p.m. in an alley in the 1200 block of 12th Street. He died a short time later at UnityPoint Trinity's Rock Island campus.Since that day, a determined and driven Stevenson, has made it her life's work to better a neighborhood, improve a city and work with a hospital to better deal with grieving families. Her efforts — and the work of a concerned community — will come to life at 2 p.m. May 5, with the unveiling of "DeMar's Way'' - an honorary street sign at the corner of Rock Island's 12th Street and 12th Avenue. It will be placed under the Glenhurst Court street sign."I didn't know how to grieve,'' Stevenson said in a phone conversation from her Shiloh, Ill., home, when asked about her son's death, which remains under investigation. "I cried. I still cry — but soon after my son's death, I decided change had to happen. I blame no one, but I felt I had to leave a legacy for my son. I decided I was going to do all I could so that no mother would have to endure the pain I have had to endure.''For five years, Stevenson has pushed for changes in the neighborhood where her son was killed. She began with a candlelight vigil in his honor, worked with the city of Rock Island for improved street lighting along 12th Street, for better communication between city officials and residents of that area and for those residents to work with each other to better their lives. She helped place a billboard at Rock Island's 11th Street and 18th Avenue, bringing to light the unsolved murder and with the help of many, campaigned to petition citizens — garnering 700 signatures — to add "De'Mar's Way'' to the Glenhurst Court sign."Mrs. Stevenson has taken a positive approach,'' Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms said. "She never focused blame, she saw a need, addressed those issues and has worked to bring a neighborhood together She — and many others — have worked to better a community and we applaud those efforts. Provided we all can gather, I'm looking forward to May 5.'' Stevenson has also worked to enact change at UnityPoint Trinity's Rock Island's campus, to bring to life its "Compassionate Care Guidelines,'' to help hospital staff better deal with grieving family members who have lost a loved one."This is an active conversation on how best to honor De’Mar’s life,'' UnityPoint spokesperson Brian Boesen said. "There is a team exploring opportunities and a space, but COVID-19 has delayed a majority of planned projects.""Providing resources for grieving families is a priority for us and this is another piece of that focus,'' Boesen continued. "For the video, we partnered with De’Mar’s mother and his family to create the 'Compassionate Care Guidelines' in his legacy. In addition to the written guidelines available to all staff, a video was created to assist in the education of new team members during orientation to show the impact compassion and support have on situations involving sudden death and trauma.''Mayor Thoms admires Stevenson's will, strength and her faith. "Sometimes you see things fade,'' he said. "Mrs. Stevenson's determination to see good things happen and encourage a positive attitude should be commended. For some the drive to make change fades after a certain time through no fault of anyone involved, but Mrs. Stevenson hasn't done that and her work is encouraging to us all.''