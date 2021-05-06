COVID-19 claims two lives in Quad-Cities, including another resident in their 40s

For the second time in as many days, a Rock Island resident in his 40s died of complications of COVID-19.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a Scott County resident also died of COVID-19-related causes.
The deaths come just days after local public officials and doctors warned the virus is hitting a much younger population — and in some cases, hitting younger people very hard.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County is 315. A total of 240 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, putting the total number of cases confirmed during the pandemic at 14,512.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Scott County, pushing the county's total cases to 21,189.
The local hospital systems checked in with COVID-19 hospitalization numbers Thursday. Genesis reported 30 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus. The test-positivity rate of Genesis patients was reported at 9.71% Thursday.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity last reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday, noting 26 COVID-19 patients, with eight in ICU beds. The health system reported a seven-day positivity rate of 14.74%.
Baseball and vaccinations
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced Wednesday that the Quad Cities River Bandits will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, May 8, at Modern Woodmen Park.
Croken, a member of the baseball team's ownership group, said the River Bandits had partnered with the Scott County Health Department to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 years of age and older.
No appointments are necessary.
All those receiving a vaccination at the ballpark clinic will also receive a voucher for one free general admission ticket to any River Bandits home game, Croken said.
"Fewer than 30% of all Quad-Citians are now fully vaccinated, less than both the national and state rates," Croken said. "Health experts agree that we must achieve a much higher rate of vaccination in order to resume normal levels of social interaction and economic activity fully and safely. ... Nothing is more important to this organization than the health and well-being of our neighbors across the Quad-Cities. We hope the free game ticket might be just the added ‘push’ people need to do what needs doing to restore the public health of the community we love."