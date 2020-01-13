COUNTDOWN TO CAUCUS, THE ISSUES: Education
  • Updated

Joe Biden

  • Education priority is to make two-year community college tuition free.
  • Double Pell Grants from $6,000 to $12,000.
  • Raise teachers' salaries.
  • Increase federal funding for public schools.
  • Staff schools with more social workers.

Pete Buttigieg

  • "Free college for those who need it," public tuition free for families earning less than $100,000. $120 billion will be added to the Pell Grant program.
  • Students who serve 10 years in government or nonprofits will have their debts fully canceled. Debts will also be canceled for “borrowers who attended unaffordable for-profit programs.”
  • $700 billion invested in universal full-day child care and pre-K for all children under five.
  • Triple the funding for Title I schools, or schools with high proportions of low-income students. Schools will be required to use the new funds to close the teacher salary gap.
  • For-profit charter schools will be banned. 
  • The campaign puts a price tag of $425 billion over 10 years on the K-12 plan, which would be funded through a variety of existing streams and through increases of capital gains tax, as well as a repeal of Trump’s corporate tax cuts.

Amy Klobuchar

  • Increase teacher pay
  • Increase federal funding for public schools. Klobuchar's "Progress Partnerships" plan is a partnership between federal and state governments that will provide more funding and additional resources. 
  • Boost STEM education.
  • Provide funding for to repair infrastructure in public schools.
  • Tuition-free one-and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications; more apprenticeship opportunities.

Bernie Sanders

  • Provide free tuition for all public colleges, universities and trade-schools
  • Cancel all student loan debt for the 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion. Place a cap on student loan interest rates going forward at 1.88 percent.
  • Invest $1.3 billion every year in private, non-profit historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions
  • Set teachers' salaries starting at $60,000, expand collective bargaining rights, teacher tenure and provide funding for out-of-pocket expenses like classroom materials.
  • Give all students free school meals with locally-sourced food.
  • Rebuild, modernize and "green" all schools.

Elizabeth Warren

  • Appoint a secretary of education who has worked as a public school teacher.
  • Quadruple Title I funding for schools with high proportions of low-income students, for an extra $450 billion over a decade.
  • Prohibit the use of standardized testing as a “primary or significant factor” in making any “high-stakes decisions” such as closing a school or firing a teacher.
  • Cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans. 
  • Free two- and four-year public colleges, funded by her "Ultra-Millionaire Tax" on the wealth of families with $50 million or more.
