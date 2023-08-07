Bettendorf schools — Saturday's article on a1 titled "Bettendorf schools drop development contract" did not accurately reflect Mike Pace's public comment. Pace was encouraging the board to resist actions like book bans and not to be swayed by people raising fears about a "woke agenda." the dispatch • Argus • QConline care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of Laura Yeater, newsroom administrative assistant, at 309-757-4954, or send an email to press@qconline.com.