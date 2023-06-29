The dispatch • argus • QCOnline care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. Our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of Laura yeater, newsroom administrative assistant, at 309-757-4954, or send an email to press@qconline.com.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Moline man died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said.
Witness statements reveal Danny Taylor was target for robbery the night he was shot and killed.
The elevated balconies on a Moline apartment building have been condemned, pending a structural analysis.
Photos taken by Nahant Marsh staff show cars tipped on their sides.
“Steve loved reporting sports and he did it exceedingly well,’’ Dan Hayes said. “He was the most prolific journalist I’ve ever known. We’re al…