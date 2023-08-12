The Dispatch • Argus • QCOnline care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. Our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of Laura Yeater, newsroom administrative assistant, at 309-757-4954, or send an email to press@qconline.com.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trudy Appleby's family hopeful as Moline dig in Colona.
Police are searching a home in Colona.
Zion Staples' death remains under investigation.
The owner of the vehicle involved and an insurance company also are named.
Union President Jon Zumkehr said a staff member was assaulted by an inmate last week.