The dispatch • Argus • QCOnline care about accuracy. Mistakes occur, however. our policy is to correct errors of fact as soon as possible. If you see a mistake in the paper, please call it to the attention of Laura Yeater, newsroom administrative assistant, at 309-757-4954, or send an email to press@qconline.com.
CORRECTIONS
